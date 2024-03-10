Disaster recovery center to open in Kent County after August 2023 tornado

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) will open a Disaster Recovery Center on Monday to help people in Kent County impacted by severe weather last August.

READ MORE: EF-1 tornado with 110 mph winds touched down in Kent County

The center, located at the Henze Community Center in Alpine Township, will operate from 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. through Saturday, March 16.

READ MORE: President Biden approves relief for damage from August 2023 storms

According to FEMA, specialists from the agency and the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) at the center can help survivors apply for federal disaster assistance, upload documents, answer questions, and more.

READ MORE: FEMA crews help Kent Co. people, businesses register for assistance

Multilingual operators will be available to assist those who require language support.

Residents and business owners who suffered property damage or other losses due to the weather event, which included tornadoes, straight line winds, and flooding, need to submit an application for help to FEMA or SBA by April 8, 2024 in order to receive financial help including temporary lodging, basic home repairs, and other disaster-related expense.

To apply without visiting a center, call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362 between 7 a.m. and 11 p.m., go online to DisasterAssistance.gov or download the FEMA App.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube