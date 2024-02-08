President Biden approves relief for damage from August 2023 storms

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden approved major disaster relief for Michigan counties impacted by severe weather last summer.

Tornadoes, flooding and severe thunderstorms rattled Kent, Ionia, Ingham, Eaton, Livingston, Oakland, Wayne, Monroe and Macomb counties between Aug. 24 and Aug. 26 in 2023.

The White House says federal funding will be made available to the above counties with Thursday’s declaration. They may be provided in the form of grants for home repairs, short-term housing, loans for uninsured property loss and more.

We’re told funding may also be used to mitigate future hazards.

An agent with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) will help direct recovery programs to the counties listed above, White House officials say.

Community members and business owners impacted by the August storms may apply for relief online or by connecting with FEMA at 800-621-3362.

