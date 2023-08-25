NWS: Preliminary survey shows damage consistent with EF-1 tornado in Kent County

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Crews with the National Weather Service say damage consistent with an EF-1 tornado has been found in northern Kent County.

The National Weather Service says crews are still surveying the damage and have yet to confirm if a tornado did in fact touch down, but findings so far are consistent with the damage an EF-1 tornado would produce.

Kent County Emergency Management says the main corridor of damage appears to be from Alpine Avenue near 6 Mile, northeast through Belmont.

A number of homes were left with significant structural damage, and downed trees and power lines are covering roads in the area.

“So far what we’re seeing— Alpine Township, Plainfield Township, Grand Rapids Township are the hardest hit communities in our area. Alpine Avenue is impassable,” Sgt. Brunner told FOX 17 during a live interview late Thursday night.

He added that a building was destroyed in the 5600 block of Alpine Avenue, while the roof from a building across the street ended up in the middle of the road.

Kent County set up a website and is asking community members to report storm damage to their property to help them develop emergency response plans. They are asking people to only report damage to their property to reduce duplicate reports.

