KALAMAZOO, Mich. — It’s always a good idea to slow down while driving in conditions that are anything but dry, and some reminders are present along I-94.

The snow won’t stop motorists from driving to their respective destinations, which is why new signs were added along the freeway to help them arrive safely.

Digital I-94 signs assist drivers through winter storm

The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) put up 14 digital signs between US-131 and I-196 from western Kalamazoo County to eastern Berrien County.

The signs have more pixels, so they’re a little harder to miss. They all have sensors that read air and ground temperature as well as precipitation, wind speed and visibility.

“Next to the message that says ‘winter weather ahead,’ ‘slick roads ahead,’ ‘heavy rain ahead,’ ‘crash ahead,’ those kinds of things, we can also give an advisory speed,” says MDOT spokesperson Nick Schirripa, “so folks know coming into that section of it for what a good safe speed might be.”

Schirripa says the signs are intended to ensure everyone’s safety and to warn them of hazardous conditions beforehand.

READ MORE: MDOT installs new I-94 signs to urge drivers to slow down during severe weather

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube