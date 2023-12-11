MDOT installs new I-94 signs to urge drivers to slow down during severe weather

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — To promote safe driving during severe weather conditions, the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) has installed 14 new digital signs along Interstate 94 (I-94). These signs stretch from western Kalamazoo County to eastern Berrien County.

According to MDOT Spokesperson Nick Schirripa, the new signs offer significant improvements compared to existing boards.

"What's different about these signs is that they have a higher pixel rate and pixelation. So, instead of just text messaging, we can display graphics as well," Schirripa explained.

This enhancement allows MDOT to convey messages such as "winter weather ahead," "slick roads ahead," and "heavy rain ahead" on the signs, along with advisory speeds, enabling drivers to make informed decisions based on specific weather conditions.

Each of the 14 digital signs is equipped with sensors that detect air and ground temperature, wind speed, precipitation and visibility, providing real-time information to motorists. If needed, MDOT can manually program the signs.

"The reason that the signs are on the structure of I-94 is that this stretch through Van Buren County experiences the most frequent and severe winter weather compared to any other section of I-94 between the Indiana-Michigan state line and Jackson County," Schirripa explained.

A previous study conducted by MDOT also revealed a higher rate of crashes in this specific area.

Schirripa told FOX 17 the new signs are part of MDOT's commitment to providing motorists with as much information as possible to ensure their safety. The messages on the signs are designed to alert people ahead of time so they can adjust their speed.

"If, say, we're having a snow squall, around the Paw Paw-Mattawan area, people coming both eastbound and westbound will be alerted outside of that squall before they even get there that we're experiencing some winter weather in this location; you may want to consider slowing your speed," he said.

The overall cost of the project is $4.9 million and they are already up and running.

