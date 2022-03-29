Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Deputies release new vehicle of interest in Niles Twp fatal crash

thumbnail_VOI 2.png
Berrien County Sheriff's Office
thumbnail_VOI 2.png
thumbnail_VOI 1.png
thumbnail_Chevrolet Trax.jpeg
thumbnail_Buick Encore2.jpeg
Posted at 3:48 PM, Mar 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-29 15:48:44-04

NILES TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Deputies have released a new vehicle of interest that may be connected to a crash that left a woman dead in Niles Township last month.

The Berrien County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened Feb. 20 near Brooks Street on Third Street.

Authorities have released pictures of what they believe is a light-brown/pewter-colored Chevrolet Trax or Buick Encore.

thumbnail_VOI 1.png
thumbnail_VOI 2.png

Those who may have seen a similar vehicle near where the crash took place are asked to reach out to detectives at 269-983-7111 (Ext. 7224) or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-342-STOP.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Governor-Kidnapping-Plot-480x360-generic.jpg

The Trial: Governor Kidnapping Plot