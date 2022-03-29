Deputies release new vehicle of interest in Niles Twp fatal crash

NILES TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Deputies have released a new vehicle of interest that may be connected to a crash that left a woman dead in Niles Township last month.

The Berrien County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened Feb. 20 near Brooks Street on Third Street.

Authorities have released pictures of what they believe is a light-brown/pewter-colored Chevrolet Trax or Buick Encore.

Berrien County Sheriff's Office

Berrien County Sheriff's Office

Those who may have seen a similar vehicle near where the crash took place are asked to reach out to detectives at 269-983-7111 (Ext. 7224) or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-342-STOP.

