Pedestrian hit, killed in Niles Township; photos of suspect vehicle released

NILES TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Berrien County deputies have released photos of a vehicle of interest following a crash that resulted in the death of a Niles pedestrian on Sunday.

The Berrien County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened near Brooks Street and 3rd Street in Niles Township before 5 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 20.

We’re told the driver took off after hitting the victim; the latter has been identified as Monica Clubb. Deputies say Clubb passed away after being taken to Memorial Hospital.

Witnesses described a dark-colored pickup truck or SUV, which deputies now believe may be a Jeep Compass or a smaller SUV. The sheriff’s office says the vehicle was visible at the crash scene and left after first responders showed up.

Anyone who recognizes the vehicle depicted in the photos is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 269-983-7111 (ext. 7224) or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-342-STOP.

