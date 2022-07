SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 10-year-old boy has died after a shooting in Shelby Township early Monday morning.

The incident left a 38-year-old woman dead and the boy hospitalized until he was pronounced dead after tests showed no cognitive activity, according to the Oceana County Sheriff’s Office.

The boy has been identified as Ethan Anewishki. The woman has been identified as Melissa Anewishki, the boy’s mother.

The shooting is believed to have been a murder-suicide, deputies say.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube