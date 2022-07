SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 10 year-old boy was hospitalized and a 38 year-old woman died after a shooting this morning.

Oceana County Sheriff's Office tells us calls came in just before 7 a.m.

When they found the victims, deputies say the woman was already dead.

The boy was flown to Helen DeVos Children's Hospital; his condition is unknown.

We're told there is no danger to the public and the investigation is on-going.