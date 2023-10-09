'Definitely a nightmare,' neighbors describe fire that killed 2 children

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Two children are dead after an overnight fire in Kalamazoo.

FOX 17 spent all day at the scene, near Stockbridge and Division on the city's south side.

The children's names are Evelyn Blackport and Elliot Blackport. Evelyn was just four years old. Elliot, only seven. Neighbors are visibly shaken by the loss.

In Ring video, neighbor Kianna Abbot is seen running from her house to the home directly across East Stockbridge Avenue, as it burned.

Abbot, a local school bus driver, brought a fire extinguisher to try to help fight the fire. However, it was too late.

“It’s definitely heart-wrenching. I do have three children of my own. Just to hear them screaming, and know the kids are going through panic mode, or whatever they’re going through— it’s painful to even have to see or witness anything like that,” Abbott said.

Inside the Kalamazoo home, a horrific discovery: two children didn't make it out. Neighbor Crystal Baldwin describes watching it happen.

“The guy’s screaming, talking about how his babies are still upstairs," Baldwin said.

Upstairs, inside the home—two children died. An adult and another child made it out okay.

“Living so close, it’s definitely a nightmare. Having to stand and watch the flames was even worse,” Abbot said.

A living nightmare, too close to home for both Baldwin and Abbot.

“I shed plenty of tears. No one should have to go through that,” Abbot said.

“It’s heartbreaking, especially knowing that there were babies up there,” Baldwin said.

Kalamazoo Public Safety extended their condolences to the family after the fire. FOX 17 is told the exact cause of this is under investigation, although it's believed to be accidental.

