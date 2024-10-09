DEEP ROOTS: City of Portage plans to plant trees at historic Celery Flats after tornado damage

PORTAGE, Mich. — Two tornadoes ravaged the community of Portage, Michigan back in May.

It left a historic park, Celery Flats, forever changed.

Celery Flats lost much of it's tree canopy.

Now there are plans to replace what's lost.

“We are planning to plant 400 trees in the next two years. Here and in other areas of our parks system,” Annie Pryor, Recreation Program Manager for the City of Portage said.

Donations can be made to plant new trees here.

People can also give back by helping plant trees at the first "Leaf-A-Legacy" event on October 27.

It's welcome news to Sharon Strazdas, who walks through Celery Flats multiple times weekly with friends.

“I think it’s a great idea,” Strazdas said.

The area that suffered much of the damage is also a wetland. The Parks department plans to look at options for that area this winter.

The first trees will be planted in green spaces in the parking lot at Celery Flats.

“One of our goals there is to make sure that the parking lot is not heating up,” Pryor said.

Portage is a Tree City. Residents like Strazdas hope they plan to keep it that way for years to come.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube