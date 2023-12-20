DATA: Congress passes few laws in 2023; Here’s how it impacts West MI

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Ron Yob knows things take time.

“I would never be in this if I didn't think it was righteous and it wasn't what was supposed to be done,” said Yob, the chairman for the Grand River Bands of Ottawa Indians.

He explains that, in 1994, the tribe began a quest for federal recognition.

Initially, they sought it through the U.S. Department of Interior, but after nearly 30 years and little progress, Grand River Bands convinced U.S. Representatives Hillary Scholten and John Moolenaar to introduce legislation this past September that, if approved, would grant them recognition, which opens up benefits related to land, healthcare, education, and other resources.

“The struggles and strife and things that our people have gone through, we're trying to correct that and bring justice to the next generation,” said Yob.

Yob says at the time, the tribe thought the bipartisan proposal would quickly make its way through both chambers and onto President Biden’s desk.

However, three months later, the legislation remains in committee and new data suggests it may stay there.

According to analysis recently released from Quorum, a public affairs software firm, the 118th Congress could be the least productive session since 1989.

Just 20 bills have been enacted into law this year, with another four awaiting President Biden’s signature.

The numbers fall far below other historically unproductive first years, like in 2013, when 70 bills were passed.

Sen. Gary Peters (D-MI) and Rep. Jack Bergman (R-MI01) were the only Michigan lawmakers whose sponsored bills were enacted in 2023.

“If there are problems that need to be addressed, and Congress chooses not to address them, then those problems just continue to fester,” said John Clark, a political science professor at Western Michigan University. “That's not ideal.”

Clark attributes the issues with the 2023 legislative session to slim majorities in each chamber, and some House Republicans that do not want to compromise with Democrats.

“For a lot of us as citizens, we pay attention during the election season and then soon as the election is over, we say, ‘Oh, thank goodness, now I don't have to pay any attention anymore,’” said Clark. “Unfortunately, it's the time between elections, the governing season, that really matters for us.”

He says when Congress is not productive, it can impact people fast, like five years ago when a spending bill was not passed and the government shut down, forcing some employees to be furloughed.

Despite the trend in 2023 though, Clark believes the next year may hold promise.

“When Bill Clinton was running for re-election, the Republicans in the House, and it was divided government, said, ‘We need to win, we need to be able to show our constituents that we're getting things done,’” said Clark. “As the election got closer, they were more willing to work with the president from the other party, as opposed to less willing to work with the president of the other party. It kind of depends on the electoral calculations of individual members themselves and to some extent, that remains an open question.”

Yob thinks so too.

“I just have to have patience and hope that when the dust settles that they will work in a diligent manner for the people that elected them and do good for this country,” said Yob.

Rep. Bill Huizenga (R-MI04) provided FOX 17 the following statement for this story:

“In divided government, finding common ground can be difficult. This is especially true given the hyper-partisan nature of today's politics.

"Despite these challenges, I continue to find ways to deliver meaningful results for West Michigan including my bipartisan successes and initiatives to address our nation’s unsustainable debt, protect the Great Lakes, lower costs for families, and expand access to capital for local small businesses.

"I also look forward to President Biden soon signing my legislation to strengthen our national security and counter China's growing malign influence.

"Additionally the House has passed legislation to lower prescription drug prices, reduce energy costs, and increase affordability for individuals, families, and seniors. Sadly, these bills as well as others such as a measure to secure our southern border have not been acted upon by the Senate.

"This year my office helped individuals, seniors, veterans, and job creators recover roughly $4 million from the federal government.

"Above all else, I will continue to prioritize serving the residents of Michigan's 4th Congressional District and make sure their government is working for them, not against them.”

Rep. Hillary Scholten (D-MI03) provided FOX 17 the following statement for this story:

“Under Republican leadership, the 118th Congress has been filled with absolute chaos and dysfunction – from narrowly avoiding a government shutdown and fiscal ruin to politicizing a historically bipartisan funding package for our nation’s troops to being unable to elect a speaker and wasting weeks of time that should’ve been spent voting on legislation to serve our neighbors, the House Republican Majority has not delivered the results the American people deserve.

"Despite the chaos in Washington, I'm still delivering back home and providing excellent constituent service to West Michiganders. This year, my team and I returned more than $7.6 million to West Michigan families from federal agencies and had countless casework victories for West Michiganders – including securing posthumous medals for fallen soldier Specialist Four Lloyd Slack’s mother and helping to reinstate someone’s pension after the government wrongfully declared them legally dead. We also secured more than $12 million in grant dollars to invest in our community – which will bring 15,000 trees to Grand Rapids, replace all of the harmful lead pipes in Grand Rapids, and revitalize public bus systems.

"House Republicans are bowing to the extremists in their party, delaying our work while wasting millions of taxpayer dollars in the process. From Republican Senator Tommy Tuberville’s shenanigans on Senate confirmations, to the chaos and circus of Republicans choosing a Speaker of the House. Their stunts are not working. They’re just wasting time–and money! My office reached out to the Congressional Research Service to get an exact number of taxpayer dollars wasted — they couldn’t even quantify it. West Michiganders deserve better than that.

"House Republicans need to stop the political theater–it’s harmful, and even more shamefully, it’s not working. We are a divided government, but still have urgent work to do for our neighbors. I’m reaching across the aisle on bipartisan solutions–Republicans in Congress need to reach back. It’s the only way forward.

"My results for West Michigan are tangible– $7.6 million returned to everyday Michiganders, over $12 million in grants secured for local organizations, and even more money on the way— I’m cutting through the chaos and division of Washington every single day.

"I know that people in West Michigan don’t have time for games. That’s why they sent a no-nonsense mom to Congress to get the job done. That’s the representation our community deserves, and I will continue working tirelessly to deliver for my neighbors.”

