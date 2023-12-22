Court docs: Grand Rapids couple facing charges after teen falls from balcony, dies on spring break

CRESTVIEW, Fla. — A Grand Rapids couple now faces charges after a teenager fell off a balcony and died while visiting Florida on spring break.

Jeremiah and Susan Benedict are each charged with one count of neglect of child causing great bodily harm— a felony.

FOX 17 first told you about the teen’s death in April. We are choosing not to name the victim who was a 17-year-old from Grand Rapids.

The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office says the teen died on April 4, 2023, after falling from a fourth-floor balcony at Jetty East Condominiums in Destin, Florida.

Court documents show Jeremiah and Susan went on vacation with their children, who were 15-and-17-years-old at the time, their 18-year-old nephew and their child’s friend, the 17-year-old victim.

The victim’s autopsy report showed that he had a BAC of .206, as well as the presence of THC in his system, according to court documents.

In a statement given to police, Susan said, “there was beer in the fridge and the kids were taking a couple ‘here and there,’ but she was trying to discourage them. [Susan] states, ‘I’m sure they were’ [drinking] and she said she wasn’t going to lie about it.”

When police asked Jeremiah if the teens were drinking, he said, “I don’t know. It’s possible,” according to court documents.

He went on to tell police that, “he and [Susan] were in another room until they returned to [their room] between [11:30 and midnight].” Court documents show that Jeremiah said he stayed up until about 2 a.m.

The victim fell to his death between 2 a.m.- 4 a.m., according to the affidavit.

The Benedicts were charged in Okaloosa County back in August. The sheriff’s office says they failed in their responsibility as caregivers to provide proper supervision and protection.

The Benedicts’ next court date is scheduled for February 12, 2024.

Susan Docs Redacted by WXMI on Scribd

Jeremiah Docs Redacted by WXMI on Scribd

