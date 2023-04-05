Grand Rapids teen dies after falling from balcony in Florida

A 17-year-old from Grand Rapids died after falling from a fourth-floor balcony while on spring break in Florida.

The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office says someone at a neighboring condo called 911 around 4:08 a.m. on Tuesday after noticing a body on the ground outside of a Destin condominium.

The sheriff’s office says the teen was already dead when first responders arrived.

Deputies say alcohol is believed to be a factor in the fatal fall.

The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office identified the victim as a 17-year-old from Grand Rapids, though his name has not been released.

FOX 17 is working to learn more information.

