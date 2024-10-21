GOODBYE GOATS? Couple fighting Coloma Township ordinance to keep beloved goats

COLOMA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A couple form Coloma Township is fighting to change a local ordinance in hopes of keeping their precious goats.

The goats' names are Ned and Nelly.

Roxanne and Greg Daugherty have had them for eight years.

“They’ve been fine here all these years. Nobody’s even known we had them,” Roxanne Daugherty said.

But 10 days ago, they were told the goats had to go. Roxanne and Greg say they were told they're going against township ordinance. Greg says in his 38 years of living in his home, they've always had a variety of animals.

“We’ve had on and off... it goes back 30 years. We’ve had chickens, livestock. Why not two? Two goats?” Greg Daugherty said.

The couple is asking for support to help them keep the goats, with a Change.org petition.

“Ned and Nelly have never bothered anybody,” Roxanne said.

Coloma Township police tell FOX 17 the Daughtertys live in a residential area, not agricultural. The township's zoning administrator was not available to comment on Monday.

The local ordinance reads in part as follows:

“No person shall keep or permit to be kept on his premises any livestock, as a pet, for display or exhibit purposes, or for agricultural purposes, unless such activity is allowed and complies withchapter 40.“

The ordinance in full can be read here.

The Daughertys claim neighbors have never complained about their animals. They're also in a rural area.

“She’s zoned agricultural right there. Then there’s another plot of land over there that’s agricultural,” Roxanne said as she pointed to nearby properties.

The couple says this plot of land, animals and all, is their little slice of heaven.

“I just want to have peace out here,” Greg said.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube