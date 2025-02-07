Cost-saving trend: more homes being built without basements

CEDAR SPRINGS, Mich. — A new home in Cedar Springs is redefining conventional living without a basement and providing cost savings for families.

The three-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bath home features an upstairs but no basement, allowing for significant savings.

Estimated to cost around $300,000 without the land, the design reflects an increasing trend both in West Michigan and nationally, according to the National Association of Home Builders.

"You can see anything from $15,000–$20,000, quite quickly on the home," John Bitley, president of Sable Homes, explained.

He noted that this design is beneficial due to the high water table in the area.

Utilities are stored under the stairs, with the furnace, water heater and well tank all fitting into that space.

Bitley reassured homeowners who may be apprehensive.

"We’ve been doing these homes, this style, a good 15+ years. So we have quite a past with it, and we’ve had very good results," Bitely said.

The no-basement approach not only adds practicality but also meets the needs of modern families seeking comfort and savings.

