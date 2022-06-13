Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Ottawa Co. Cooling Centers available Tuesday and Wednesday

Big Sun over Holland Lighthouse
FOX 17
Big Sun over Holland Lighthouse
Posted at 5:19 PM, Jun 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-13 17:53:52-04

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office and Emergency Management Director Lou Hunt have recommended locations for residents to go to remain cool on Tuesday and Wednesday.

High temperatures are expected on both days this week.

The cooling centers' locations and times they will be open can be found below:

  • Grand Haven Community Center, located at 421 Columbus Avenue in Grand Haven. It will be open from 8 a.m.-9 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday.
  • Gateway Mission (Holland Rescue Mission), located in Holland. It will be open from 8 a.m.-9 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday.
  • Herrick District Library, located at 300 South River Avenue in Holland. It will be open from 9 a.m.-9 p.m.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Morning-News-local_promo_480x630 v2.png

Morning News