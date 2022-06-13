Ottawa Co. Cooling Centers available Tuesday and Wednesday

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office and Emergency Management Director Lou Hunt have recommended locations for residents to go to remain cool on Tuesday and Wednesday.

High temperatures are expected on both days this week.

The cooling centers' locations and times they will be open can be found below:



Grand Haven Community Center, located at 421 Columbus Avenue in Grand Haven. It will be open from 8 a.m.-9 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Gateway Mission (Holland Rescue Mission), located in Holland. It will be open from 8 a.m.-9 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Herrick District Library, located at 300 South River Avenue in Holland. It will be open from 9 a.m.-9 p.m.

