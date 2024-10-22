Convicted killer resentenced, could be released by age 60

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Marc Osborne was sentenced to life without parole back in 1999 for the murder and rape of Jessica Ledford.

Tuesday, Osborne got a new sentence. This is because of a Supreme Court ruling that makes it so juveniles cannot be sentenced to life without the possibility of parole. Osborne was 17 when he killed Jessica.

A judge sentenced Osborne to 40–60 years. Osborne got credit for time served, which has been about 25 years. He could be released in as soon as 15 years from now, roughly 2039 — which would make him less than 60 years old.

The judge did give Osborne the maximum possible. Osborne's attorney claimed he deserved less than a 40-year minimum because he has a "sterling" record in prison, and has been rehabilitated.

Family and friends of Jessica Ledford are frustrated with the system for making them go back to court all these years later.

“It’s like the world is turned upside down. Like, they don’t care that there’s a real victim and the victim’s family. It’s a crime in itself,” Jessica's stepmom, Vicki Buitendyk, said.

Osborne spoke in court.

“The child that I was when I committed those horrible crimes is not the man I am today. I didn’t understand back then the value of life. Because honestly, I didn’t feel like mine had much value,” Osborne said.

