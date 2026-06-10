Consumers Energy urges Michigan customers to conserve energy amid intense heat and severe weather risk

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Consumers Energy is asking customers to be mindful of their energy usage as an intense stretch of weather raises the possibility of power outages across Michigan.

Megan Kirk, a spokesperson for Consumers Energy, said the current conditions create a heightened risk for disruptions to service.

"When you have this perfect recipe for weather, the possibility for outages does exist," Kirk said.

To stay safe in the heat, Consumers Energy is reminding people to stay hydrated, wear appropriate clothing, find shade, and never leave pets or children in a vehicle.

Inside the home, the utility recommends keeping blinds closed, windows and doors shut, and ceiling fans running clockwise to help conserve energy.

Kirk also encouraged customers to shift energy-heavy chores to cooler parts of the day.

"And if possible, delay those home chores, so we're talking laundry, washing your dishes, or even cooking in some instances, any of those appliances that could generate a good amount of heat. We're encouraging our customers to use those appliances in the early portions of the day or later in the evening when the days are typically cooler," Kirk said.

Customers could see some rate increases for the higher usage hours, which are between 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. on the weekdays.

Planned power outages are scheduled this weekend in the Rockford area. More than 2,000 customers will lose power for eight hours beginning at 11 p.m. Saturday. Affected customers should have received a notice in the mail already. Temperatures are expected to cool by then, reducing concerns about the outage. Consumers Energy said backup dates are available if the planned outages cannot be completed due to weather conditions.

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