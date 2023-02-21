Watch Now
Winter driving checklist: What to remember during winter weather

Snowplows works to clear the road during a winter storm Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021, in Oklahoma City. Snow and ice blanketed large swaths of the U.S. on Sunday, prompting canceled flights, making driving perilous and reaching into areas as far south as Texas’ Gulf Coast, where snow and sleet were expected overnight. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Posted at 5:09 PM, Feb 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-21 17:09:54-05

(WXYZ) — Michigan State Police say the number one thing drivers forget during severe winter weather is a survival kit.

If your car stops or stalls, experts say you should stay with your car and keep your dome light on. However, don't run your car for long periods of time because of carbon monoxide – just enough for you to stay warm.

Here's a winter driving checklist:

  • Small battery-powered or hand-crank radio
  • Flashlight
  • Extra batteries
  • Cell phone and charger
  • Jumper cables
  • Shovel
  • Extra blankets and clothes
  • First aid kit
  • Tire repair kit and pump
