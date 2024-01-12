Consumers Energy has 400 crews ready ahead of winter storm

JACKSON, Mich. — Ahead of an expected foot of snow and high winds, Consumers Energy says it is ready to respond to power outages.

Michigan's largest electric provider says it has 400 field crews standing by across the state. 125 of those are from out-of-state. Workers from 9 other states are in Michigan to assist with outage responses.

Consumers Energy Vice President of electric operations Chris Laird told reporters Friday morning the speed of any restoration efforts will hinge on how powerful the winds are. Laird says OSHA rules prevent the use of bucket trucks when the winds blow 35 miles-per-hour or faster.

Laird says they started preparing for Friday's storm during the response to this week's earlier snow. Over 100,000 customers lost power, but 99% of them had the lights back on within 24 hours, according to Laird. That gave crews time to rest and resupply ahead of this storm.

Consumers Energy says people can also prepare for a potential power outage. Those steps include:



Charge electronic devices, including power banks

Assemble an emergency kit that has flashlights, spare batteries, water, food, and blankets.

Package essential medication in an easy to grab spot

Fill up your vehicle's gas tank in case you get stuck on the road

Park vehicles outside your garage should you need to leave your home with the power still out

If you do lose power, Consumers Energy recommends unplugging sensitive electronics like computers, TVs, and printers to prevent electrical damage when power is restored.

If you use a generator, Consumers Energy says to never place it in your basement, garage, or other enclosed space. Keep generators away from any air intakes.

Consumers Energy says a downed power line should be given a 25-foot buffer. If you spot a downed power line that has not been marked, call 9-1-1 and Consumers Energy 1-800-477-5050.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube