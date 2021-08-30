Construction worker killed in I-94 crash identified

PAW PAW, Mich. — A construction worker who was killed after a semi-truck crash in a construction zone on I-94 has been identified.

Michigan State Police say 35-year-old Reason Tillman-Morgan from Grand Rapids was killed around 9:30 p.m. Friday on westbound I-94 at County Road 653.

Tillman-Morgan was doing bridge work over the top of the roadway before jumping from construction equipment and then getting hit by the truck.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. The semi driver was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

Michigan State Police are investigating what led up to the crash.

