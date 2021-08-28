One dead after semi-truck crash in Paw Paw

PAW PAW, Mich — A construction worker is dead after a semi-truck crash in a construction zone.

The crash happened around 9:30 Friday night on Westbound I-94 at County Road 653.

The worker was doing bridge work over the top of the roadway before jumping from construction equipment then getting hit by the truck.

The worker was pronounced dead at the scene, the semi driver was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.

Michigan State Police are investigating what led up to the crash. The name of the worker has not been released