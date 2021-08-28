Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

One dead after semi-truck crash in Paw Paw

One dead after semi-truck crash in Paw Paw
items.[0].image.alt
Jonathan Benallack
<p>MSP</p>
Michigan State Police
Posted at 8:13 AM, Aug 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-28 08:13:52-04

PAW PAW, Mich — A construction worker is dead after a semi-truck crash in a construction zone.

The crash happened around 9:30 Friday night on Westbound I-94 at County Road 653.

The worker was doing bridge work over the top of the roadway before jumping from construction equipment then getting hit by the truck.

The worker was pronounced dead at the scene, the semi driver was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.

Michigan State Police are investigating what led up to the crash. The name of the worker has not been released

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
It's-About-Time-streaming-promo-480x360.jpg

News on your time