Close Before You Doze: a fire safety reminder from Grand Rapids Fire Department

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Fire Department responded to an early morning fire at an apartment building on Davis and 11th Street NW and just before 2 a.m. on Wednesday.

Battalion Chief Mark Fankhauser reported that crews began applying water to the fire shortly after arriving on the scene at 1:59 a.m.

Flames were visible bursting through a window on the second story of the structure's center part.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported, though several of the five apartment buildings sustained damage. The investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.

One apartment, however, suffered minimal damage, and the GRFD attributes this to an important safety practice they are urging residents to adopt: "Close Before You Doze."

"This concept of closing the door when you go to sleep is a great tool and greatly assists firefighters," said Fankhauser.

By closing bedroom doors at night, occupants can keep the air inside their rooms cleaner and temperatures lower, providing a more survivable space should a fire outbreak elsewhere in the home.

The practice also enhances the effectiveness of smoke alarms. "It allows you to hear the smoke alarm going off and respond more appropriately. If the door is left open, smoke can travel into the room you may be sleeping in, and you may succumb to the smoke," the representative explained.

GRFD incorporates this advice into their residential home safety program, which also includes installing smoke alarms in residential complexes.

WXMI GRFD gives safety tips to residents around the city that go along way.

"Smoke alarms are very important to remember now in the state of Michigan," said Fankhauser.

It is recommended to have one smoke alarm in every bedroom, one in every hallway or corridor, one on every level of the home, and one in the basement.

GRFD emphasizes the importance of having a fire safety plan and ensuring all smoke alarms in the living space are functional, whether the space is rented or owned.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube