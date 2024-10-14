Cheesy and toasty: GR Grilled Cheese Festival is worth the wait

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A grilled cheese sandwich can warm the soul on a chilly fall day in Grand Rapids. It's also heartwarming for those putting on a event focused around the fan favorite.

"There's really no no words. I mean, I'm just really excited to see all these people," said owner of Grand Rapids Cheese Lady, Heather Zinn. "We're making as many grilled cheese sandwiches as fast as we can."

Grand Rapids Cheese Lady hosts the annual Grilled Cheese Festival in Fuller Park.

And it was in high demand Sunday. Some people waited an hour in line to get a sandwich.

Apparently, it's worth it.

"The grilled cheese changed my life. It changed my outlook on life," said John Bryer. "I'll definitely be back next year for more."

It's the seventh year the Grand Rapids Cheese Lady has held the event and it looks like it won't be the last.

Heather added, "I'm just really happy that people wanted to come out and celebrate cheese and grilled cheese sandwiches with us."

