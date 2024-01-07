Checking your fire alarms: how to make sure you're as prepared as you can be.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Each year, thousands of people are seriously hurt or killed because of a fire in their home. It’s no secret--Smoke alarms save lives, which is why FOX 17 is partnering with E.S.C.A.P.E. Inc. and the American Red Cross for the “Keep Michigan S.A.F.E.” initiative.

While supplies last, E.S.C.A.P.E. Inc. is installing smoke and carbon monoxide alarms in West Michigan homes for free. Fox 17 spoke with E.S.C.A.P.E. Inc. President Michael McLeieer about the importance of the initiative and to get some important tips about how to stay safe in the event of a fire.

McLeieer says smoke alarms need to be placed in and outside each sleeping area on every level of your home at least 10 feet away from your kitchen. They shouldn’t be placed in unheated areas like attics and garages. As for fire safety tips, McLeieer says that aside from having a working smoke alarm, you and your family should practice an “escape plan” in case a fire breaks out. That means—having two guaranteed ways out of your home as well as a safe meeting place outside.

If you want to know more about how to keep yourself safe from carbon monoxide poisoning, we cover it in a previous articleof ours.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube