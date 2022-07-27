Charlotte man sentenced to prison for bomb threat at Michigan Capitol

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said Wednesday the Charlotte man who admitted to calling in a bomb threat at the Michigan Capitol will spend a year in jail.

A judge sentenced Michael Varrone to a year behind bars for two counts of false report or threat of terrorism and one count of false report or threat of bomb/harmful device.

READ MORE: Charlotte man will stand trial for January’s bomb threat at state Capitol

Varrone pleaded guilty to the crimes in June.

Wednesday’s sentencing includes no possibility of early release and three years of probation.

Varrone also must undergo mental health treatment as part of his sentence.

Court documents show Varrone called the Michigan House of Representatives six times on December 12 and threatened Representative Cynthia Johnson and her family at least once.

According to court documents, Varrone called the Capitol again on January 7 and said everyone needed to evacuate because the building was going to explode.

Law enforcement later determined there was no real threat on the property.

