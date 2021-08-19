Charlotte man will stand trial for January's bomb threat at state Capitol

LANSING, Mich. — A man accused of making calls threatening to kill a state representative and issuing a bomb threat at the Michigan Capitol will go to trial.

Back in January, 49-year-old Michael Varrone of Charlotte was charged in Lansing’s 54-A District Court, according to a news release Thursday.

RELATED: Suspect arrested in State Capitol bomb threat

He faces two counts of false report or threat of terrorism – a 20-year felony – as well as one count of false report or threat of bomb/harmful device, which is a four-year felony.

After a preliminary hearing Thursday, District Court Judge Kristen Simmons bound the case over to circuit court for trial.

“My office will not tolerate threats to our democracy or to elected officials,” Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said. “Mr. Varrone being bound over to stand trial on these charges affirms that commitment.”

Varrone allegedly called a control operator at the Capitol complex on Jan. 7, saying everyone needed to evacuate because the Capitol was going to explode.

The employee immediately reported the bomb threat to Michigan State Police state properties security officers stationed at the Capitol.

Authorities performed a sweep of the premises and determined there was no real threat.

Next court dates had not been set as of Thursday afternoon.

Varrone remains out on bond.