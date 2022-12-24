Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Catering company braves blizzard conditions to deliver meals to those in

While reporting out in Grand Rapids on Friday, FOX 17’s Doug Reardon ran into a catering company that was braving the blowing snow to give meals to those in need. See what happened when Distinctive Catering pulled up to Doug in this video.
catering company.JPG
Posted at 7:28 PM, Dec 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-23 19:28:21-05

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — FOX 17 had crews spread out across West Michigan throughout the day Friday, bringing live coverage of the blizzard conditions to viewers and seeing some of the worst of the storm.

But they also got to witness a bit of good.

While reporting out in Grand Rapids on Friday, FOX 17’s Doug Reardon ran into a catering company that was braving the blowing snow to give meals to those in need.

See what happened when Distinctive Catering pulled up to Doug in this video.

FOX 17 reporter spots catering company braving blizzard to deliver meals to those in need

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Right_Rail_Promo_Unfiltered_960x720.png

FOX 17 Unfiltered