Cassopolis Police Department locates stolen squad car

CASSOPOLIS, Mich. — The Village of Cassopolis Police Department says a squad car and the firearms inside are back in police hands after a 43-year-old man stole the vehicle. The vehicle was stolen around 1:00 PM Wednesday afternoon, causing law enforcement agencies from across the region to look for the missing vehicle.

According to a Facebook post by the Cassopolis Police Department, the vehicle was found just over 5 hours after it was reported missing, and it took another hour to put the suspect in custody and return the firearms inside of the vehicle. CPD has not released the name of the suspect.

The Cassopolis Police Department says updates will be provided as more information becomes available. The investigation is ongoing.

