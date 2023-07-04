Watch Now
Cascade Twp. 'Uncle Sam' leads his last parade

Posted at 2:20 PM, Jul 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-04 14:20:44-04

CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Northern Lights Marching Band paraded through Cascade Township Tuesday morning with Uncle Sam leading the way for his last time.

Monday, we brought you the story of Sybrant Dykhouse III, the man who's dressed up as Uncle Sam nearly every year for the Cascade Township Fourth of July Parade for the past five decades.

Tuesday, Dykhouse led the way for the last time, riding in an all-American Ford Mustang with the 76-flag waving behind him.

The longtime parade man says he doesn't move like he used to, so it's time to pass the flag.

Now, his grandson Ashley will take over for him, wearing the costume made many years ago by a neighbor.

"Uncle Sam" celebrates 50 years leading the way

