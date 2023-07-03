Cascade Twp. 'Uncle Sam' retiring after 50 years leading parade

CASCADE TWP., Mich. — It's the end of an era for one Cascade Township family.

Since 1974, Sybrant Dykhouse III has led the Fourth of July Parade in Cascade Township as Uncle Sam.

The parade starts at Burton and Cascade and ends at 28th and Thornhills. You can find more information about Cascade Township's 4th celebrations here.

“My hat, my wig, and this flag are right from the beginning,” Sybrant Dykhouse said.

Dykhouse's father started the parade back in 1954 when he was fire chief. After his dad's passing, Sybrant carried on making sure a member of the family was still in the parade.

“I enjoy it. It’s kind of neat to see people honoring the flag. Some people salute. Some people stand with their hands over their hearts," Sybrant said.

At 79 years old now, Dykhouse says this year will be his last leading the parade.

“I can’t really walk it anymore, just with my age and a few problems I have. Last year for the first year I actually rode in a car. This year I’m going to have to do the same thing,” Dykhouse said.

Instead, next year, another member of Dykhouse's family will carry on the tradition: his grandson Ashley Anderson.

“It’s in the family. Gotta keep it that way,” Anderson said.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube