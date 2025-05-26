Cascade Township honors fallen military with Memorial Day ceremony

CASCADE TOWNSHIP..MICH — The annual Memorial Day ceremony in Cascade Township was marked by a solemn sense of community and gratitude on Monday. Flags, flowers, and a fierce commitment to remembering those lost in military service were on full display as the township paused to honor those who have made the ultimate sacrifice.

The Forest Hills Central High School Jazz Band set the reflective, emotional, and proud tone with their patriotic music. It was a multigenerational gathering, with Scouting America Troop 345 in attendance to show respect and learn through service.

"Our scouts are taught citizenship. It's one of our core values, and so for them to come out on a holiday to honor our veterans is so important, so that they remember the sacrifice that they gave for our freedom," said Kim Korff, Eagle Spirit District Chair for Scouting America in Michigan, Crossroads Council.

The 20-year-old ceremony is a special time for the Cascade community to come together. For Commander Clay M. West of American Legion Post 451 Ada-Cascade, the different perspectives shared by speakers from various conflicts over the years always make the event unique and meaningful.

"Over the years, we've had speakers from Vietnam, from earlier, a number of years ago, World War Two and other conflicts. And I think it always gives a new perspective each year, and makes the ceremony different and unique and special," said West.

The Third Michigan Infantry Company F Civil War reenactors added historical context to the ceremony, bringing the past to life. Community support was evident, with one attendee remarking, "What a beautiful day today, and I think that's a perfect reflection of how important this ceremony is, and it means a lot, it really does."

Each year, the Cascade Township community comes together for this ceremony, a shared tradition that keeps the memory of fallen service members alive through unity and remembrance.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

