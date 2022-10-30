Buy local at Breton Woods Holiday Market

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It may not be November yet but many people have already started shopping for the holidays. If you're looking for some gift ideas, you might want to consider shopping local.

Breton Woods is hosting a holiday market which will feature lots of merchandise made by senior citizens.

The market will have about 15 vendors on hand. You'll have an opportunity to make some crafts and have a homemade snack.

A raffle will also be held at the market. It'll feature items liks flowers, quilts, tote bags and more.

Proceeds from the raffle will support the projects at Breton Woods.

The market is happening at Breton Woods on November 5, from 9-3.

