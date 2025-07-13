Bringing AI to life: Woodchuck transforms waste management in Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — In a groundbreaking approach to environmental sustainability, Woodchuck AI is taking artificial intelligence beyond the computer and directly into the real world.

General Manager Matthew Wheeler highlights the innovative mission of Woodchuck, stating, “Woodchuck was actually started a couple of years ago, and it was started with the process of finding more biomass for the power stations.”

Unlike traditional waste disposal methods, Woodchuck focuses on converting potential waste into valuable resources. Wheeler explains, “Our site in particular takes anything that would typically go to the landfill, and turn it into something with value.”

The company employs advanced AI technology to enhance waste management. “The focus of the AI is specifically for the kind of dumpsters and understanding what the waste actually is,” Wheeler adds. This technology is integrated into special dumpsters, effectively separating contaminants and yielding cleaner biomass.

This biomass can be repurposed to create everyday items, such as furniture, tabletops, and pallets.

CEO Todd Thomas points out the critical importance of this initiative for Michigan's energy future, stating, “Michigan will need double the energy over the next 10 years.”

The wood collected by Woodchuck is transformed into biomass and delivered to CMS Energy, which then converts it into clean renewable electricity for homes and businesses. Thomas remarks, “It really creates a beautiful little circular economy story, right.”

The process involves wood being picked up from a designated pile and fed through a system that consists of two conveyors: one that stacks the material and another that separates contaminants.

As Woodchuck looks to the future, Thomas hopes to expand the company’s impact on sustainability and energy production.

