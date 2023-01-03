Bond denied for Battle Creek man charged with killing father, setting house on fire

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — On Tuesday, a 34-year-old man from Battle Creek appeared in court via video link to face charges related to the death of his father.

Cody Alan Hurt, 34, is accused of killing his 61-year-old father William Hurt and then burning down his home on Laurel Drive in an attempt to cover his tracks.

Around 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 27, firefighters responded to a reported fire at a two-story home in the 200 block of Laurel.

By the time crews arrived, the fire had spread throughout the first floor, concentrated at the rear of the home.

Things were under control within about 30 minutes, but crews would soon make a gruesome discovery inside.

The elder Hurt was found dead on a couch in a front room.

Investigators were quick to say that William Hurt's injuries did not appear to be consistent with injuries one would typically sustain during a house fire.

His son, Cody Hurt, was soon taken into custody and charged in his death.

Michigan Department of Corrections

On Tuesday, the 34-year-old appeared in a Calhoun County courtroom over live video link to be arraigned on a first-degree murder charge, as a habitual offender.

The younger Hurt has three previous felony convictions and 18 misdemeanor convictions.

If convicted on the murder charge, Hurt will likely spend the rest of his life in prison.

He is expected back in court on Jan. 13 for a pre-trial conference.

