Battle Creek house fire leads to discovery of homicide

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — On Tuesday, Battle Creek firefighters responded to a house fire, only to find the house was also the scene of a homicide.

Around 5 pm, firefighters were sent to a fire inside a two-story residence in the 200 block of Laurel Drive.

By the time firefighters arrived, the fire had spread throughout the first floor, with heavy fire concentrated at the rear of the residence.

The Battle Creek Fire Department says the fire was under control within 30 minutes.

Later, investigation showed the fire started in the back laundry room of the house.

However, during search and rescue tactics, firefighters say they found a victim lying on a couch in the front living area.

When the victim was taken out of the house, firefighters say he was already deceased.

Battle Creek Police investigated and discovered the victim had multiple injuries that were not consistent with injuries normally sustained from a fire.

The victim has been identified as 61-year-old Randall Hurt.

Police say a person of interest was identified several hours after the investigation launched.

Detectives say the person of interest was a relative, who committed an act of domestic violence resulting in Hurt's death.

The suspect is currently at the Calhoun County Jail.

Police say open murder charges will be submitted to the Calhoun County Prosecutor’s Office for review.

An investigation by the Battle Creek Fire Department and Battle Creek Police Department is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Battle Creek Police Department at 269-781-0911. Tips can also be sent to Silent Observer at 269-964-3888.

