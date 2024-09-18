Body of 69-year-old man pulled from Lake Michigan in St. Joseph

ST. JOSEPH, Mich. — A body was recovered from Lake Michigan in Berrien County Wednesday afternoon.

Deputies and medics responded to reports of a body in the water at Silver Beach in St. Joseph shortly after 4:15 p.m., according to the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO).

We’re told first responders tried to revive the victim but were unsuccessful.

BCSO says the body belongs to a 69-year-old St. Joseph Township man. His identity is being withheld pending family notification.

Authorities do not believe the man’s death occurred under suspicious circumstances.

