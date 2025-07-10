Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Big Lake Humane Society to temporarily close for repairs

Pet adoptions at the shelter are 50% off until July 15
big lake humane society.png
BIG LAKE HUMANE SOCIETY
big lake humane society.png
Posted

MUSKEGON, Mich. — The Big Lake Humane Society is a non-profit that serves to help families in the Muskegon area with accessible veterinary care and pet adoptions. Starting on July 16, the organization will be closed temporarily for required repairs to ensure the safety of the animals being kept there. The shelter & clinic will reopen on July 23.

The Humane Society says once the repairs are complete, they'll be back better than ever. And if you're planning on adding a new member to your family, now might be the chance. Big Lake Humane Society says all adoptions will be 50% off until July 15. The non-profit says even if you can't adopt, there are still ways to help. The organization is accepting donations to help cover the $13,000 cost of the shelter repairs at biglakehumane.org.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather Ready Alert 300X250

Weather Articles

Weather Ready: New Brand, Same Promise