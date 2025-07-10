Big Lake Humane Society to temporarily close for repairs

MUSKEGON, Mich. — The Big Lake Humane Society is a non-profit that serves to help families in the Muskegon area with accessible veterinary care and pet adoptions. Starting on July 16, the organization will be closed temporarily for required repairs to ensure the safety of the animals being kept there. The shelter & clinic will reopen on July 23.

The Humane Society says once the repairs are complete, they'll be back better than ever. And if you're planning on adding a new member to your family, now might be the chance. Big Lake Humane Society says all adoptions will be 50% off until July 15. The non-profit says even if you can't adopt, there are still ways to help. The organization is accepting donations to help cover the $13,000 cost of the shelter repairs at biglakehumane.org.

