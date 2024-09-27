Betty Blip: a new exhibit at Ford Presidential Museum showcases Betty Ford's cancer journey

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A new breast cancer exhibit at the Gerald R. Ford Presidential Museum in downtown Grand Rapids is showcasing Betty Ford's cancer journey.

50 years ago in 1974 she was diagnosed with breast cancer, just six weeks into her husbands presidency. Breast cancer was not something people talked about then, the way we do today.

We can thank her for the progress that's been made, because she chose to share her experience with the world as First Lady, creating the Betty Blip. It led to a surge in breast exam screenings.

At the museum, the Betty Blip: Betty Ford's Battle Against Breast Cancer exhibit shows parts of her journey, and her influence to educate the world. Letters from children, to adults, and people sharing their breast cancer experience all on display.

Dr. Colleen Shogan, Achivist of the United States, visited Grand Rapids for the unveiling. She is a breast cancer survivor, and shared with FOX 17 about the influence of Betty Ford.

"Public attention became translated into funding, and funding translates into research. And of course, research translates into better treatments for people, which means longer survival rates and better success," said Dr. Shogan.

As a cancer survivor, Dr. Shogan added she understands how shocking it can be when diagnosed. She wants anyone going through breast cancer, to not give up. She reflected on those challenging times.

"I thought, well, this is one of the lowest points of my life. And I wasn't the Archivist of the United States, you know. I hadn't been nominated yet, and I had no idea that I would survive, that treatment. I would thrive, and that I would have this whole other life that would be ahead of me. So I try to share that with some of the close friends that I've had, even most recently, who have been diagnosed with breast cancer, that this might be one of the most stressful things that has ever happened to you in your life, but I can guarantee you that there will be brighter days ahead."

Here's how you can prevent or catch breast cancer before it progresses:



Get annual exams.

Early detection saves lives.

Limit alcohol consumption.

Workout three to five times a week.

Manage your stress levels.

Get good sleep.

Talk to your doctor if breast cancer runs in your family.

Ask your doctor if you have dense breast tissue, which has a higher risk for cancer.

If you are going through breast cancer treatments, don't isolate. Lean into your support system and communicate with your doctor.

The exhibit runs through April 13th.

