'Better than Christmas': Volunteering at Coast Guard Fest is this family's favorite tradition

GRAND HAVEN, Mich — It takes hundreds of volunteers to help keep the Coast Guard Festivalafloat and for Bob and Becky Niemic, it's a "family affair".

Bob, Coast Guard Festival Board President, volunteers to run the Retiree's dinner each year.

His wife of more than 40 years is also committed to pitching in wherever needed.

"Took it upon myself thinking that it would be something I would really enjoy," Bob explained. "It was a situation that [Becky] always was by my side and wanting to help out."

The pair's daughter Jackie is following in their footsteps.

"I volunteer for the retiree's dinner, I also volunteer for the 5k race," Jackie told FOX 17 News. "It's my favorite time of year. I love it better than Christmas."

Coast Guard Festival Marketing Director Annie Lengkeek said volunteers are critical to the festival's success with over 40 events scheduled over ten days.

"We have to have volunteers or we could not pull this festival off," Lengkeek said. "We will take anybody for any amount of time. You don't have to sign up for 10 days, you can sign up for one shift of any particular event and we would love to have you."

Lengkeek said all volunteers are honored with a special dinner during the festival.

The Niemiecs don't volunteer to be in the spotlight. They simply love helping their city and seeing their family come to town every year for the summer celebration of the country's Coast Guard.

"It's great. Yeah, we love it," Becky said. "Everybody who's here is happy to be here and wants to be here. It's fun to be a part of it."

