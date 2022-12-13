Benton Harbor residents: Pick up bottled water at these locations (Dec. 13–30)

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. — The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) has released the latest schedule for bottled-water distribution in the city of Benton Harbor.
This comes as work to replace all of the city's lead service lines nears completion.
READ MORE: Benton Harbor lead service line replacement project at 99%
Residents may pick up bottled water at Boys & Girls Club of Benton Harbor Fettig Youth Campus (600 Nate Wells Sr. Drive) at the following times, according to the MDHHS:
- Tuesday, Dec. 13: 9–11 a.m.
- Saturday, Dec. 17: 12–2 p.m.
- Sunday, Dec. 18: 2–4 p.m.
- Tuesday, Dec. 20: 9–11 a.m.
- Tuesday, Dec. 27: 9–11 a.m.*
The building is scheduled to be closed Dec. 24–25 and Dec. 31–Jan.1.
Bottled water may also be picked up at Southwest Community Action Agency (331 Miller Street) as follows:
- Wednesday, Dec. 14: 10 a.m.–2 p.m.
- Thursday, Dec. 15, 10 a.m.–2 p.m.
- Monday, Dec. 19: 10 a.m.–2 p.m.
- Wednesday, Dec. 21: 10 a.m.–2 p.m.
- Thursday, Dec. 22: 10 a.m.–2 p.m.
- Wednesday, Dec. 28: 10 a.m.–2 p.m.
- Thursday, Dec. 29: 10 a.m.–2 p.m.
- Friday, Dec. 30: 10 a.m.–2 p.m.
The building is scheduled to be closed Dec. 16, Dec. 23 and Dec. 26.
*MDHHS says Dec. 27 will be the last day bottled water will be distributed at the Boys & Girls Club. All distribution will be handled by the Southwest Community Action Agency starting Wednesday, Jan. 4.
READ MORE: State of Michigan pledges 'all-hands-on-deck' approach to clean, safe drinking water in Benton Harbor
Water resources for Benton Harbor by WXMI on Scribd
Click here to view the latest distribution schedules.