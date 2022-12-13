Benton Harbor residents: Pick up bottled water at these locations (Dec. 13–30)

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. — The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) has released the latest schedule for bottled-water distribution in the city of Benton Harbor.

This comes as work to replace all of the city's lead service lines nears completion.

READ MORE: Benton Harbor lead service line replacement project at 99%

Residents may pick up bottled water at Boys & Girls Club of Benton Harbor Fettig Youth Campus (600 Nate Wells Sr. Drive) at the following times, according to the MDHHS:

Tuesday, Dec. 13: 9–11 a.m.

Saturday, Dec. 17: 12–2 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 18: 2–4 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 20: 9–11 a.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 27: 9–11 a.m.*

The building is scheduled to be closed Dec. 24–25 and Dec. 31–Jan.1.

Bottled water may also be picked up at Southwest Community Action Agency (331 Miller Street) as follows:

Wednesday, Dec. 14: 10 a.m.–2 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 15, 10 a.m.–2 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 19: 10 a.m.–2 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 21: 10 a.m.–2 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 22: 10 a.m.–2 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 28: 10 a.m.–2 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 29: 10 a.m.–2 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 30: 10 a.m.–2 p.m.

The building is scheduled to be closed Dec. 16, Dec. 23 and Dec. 26.

*MDHHS says Dec. 27 will be the last day bottled water will be distributed at the Boys & Girls Club. All distribution will be handled by the Southwest Community Action Agency starting Wednesday, Jan. 4.

READ MORE: State of Michigan pledges 'all-hands-on-deck' approach to clean, safe drinking water in Benton Harbor

Water resources for Benton Harbor by WXMI on Scribd

Click here to view the latest distribution schedules.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube