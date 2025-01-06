BEHIND THE RIDE: How salt, plow trucks are kept running

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — Across Muskegon, Ottawa and Kent counties, there are more than 250 drivers who keep the roads clear when it snows.

There are nearly as many trucks out there clearing the roads in sometimes brutal conditions.

Monday, FOX 17 took a look at the people behind the scenes who make sure those trucks are ready to run whenever snow hits.

“We do everything in house,” Ottawa County Fleet Manager Mitch Smith said.

More than a dozen people work for the Ottawa County Road Commission maintenance department who work whenever plow truck drivers do, making sure the trucks are in working order.

“The hydraulic lines, electrical systems that are on here, are very complex with how they do what they do,” Smith said. “You don’t ever know when you’re going to have a problem with them. It could be one small wire that has an issue that would cause a truck to not go anywhere.”

They are the people behind the scenes of those behind the wheel when we need them working most.

“They’re very complex trucks,” Smith said.

