Beating the heat: testing social media's coolest hacks

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — As the temperature soars, staying cool suddenly becomes a top priority. Social media is flooded with ideas to help you beat the heat, but do they really work? I put some of the most popular hacks to the test.

Experts claim that taking a hot shower on a hot morning can have major benefits, dilating blood vessels. The idea is that the hot water will open your pores and help your body dissipate heat.

The Results: Giving it a try on Monday afternoon, I was shocked at how refreshed I felt. Letting the water get as hot as I could stomach seemed to have a benefit, even it was somewhat fleeting. The refreshed sense my skin experienced only lasted for about 15 minutes. As sweat started pouring, the humidity once again became nearly unbearable.

Experts say eating spicy food can raise blood circulation, making you feel cooler.

The Results: not particularly enjoy extraordinarily spicy food, but I popped a Paneer Tikka Masala tray from Trader Joe’s into the microwave and started munching. Again, that refreshing sensation was there, but only for a few minutes. I felt refreshed for about 5 minutes after the last bite.

Munching on minty flavors can trick your brain into feeling cooler.

The Results: I wasn’t feeling this trick. I detest mint flavoring, so I settled for inhaling th gentle fumes of a tube of toothpaste. The scent sure overwhelmed my senses for a moment, but didn’t make me feel any cooler.

Running a towel or sheet under cool water and hanging it over an open window can create a cool breeze as the water evaporates.

The Results: I tried measuring any temperature drop during this test. We saw a drop of about .3 degrees Fahrenheit within roughly 10 minutes. This seems promising in a long-term situation. Give this one a few hours, and I would expect some decent results.

This one is a classic “hack”. Placing a bucket of ice in front of a fan is a popular trick online.

The Results: This one worked great! Over a 10 minute period, we measured a drop of about 9 degrees Fahrenheit. The breeze felt refreshing and legitimately cold. Ice began melting after about 5 minutes, so you may need to refresh the bowl fairly often.

Applying cold water to your wrists can help cool you down from the inside out. This is a point on the body where your veins are close to the surface of your skin.

The Results: A great feeling momentarily. I felt great for about 15 minutes. This might be a good practice to work into your day when temperatures soar.

Popping your bed sheets in the freezer for 15 minutes before bed can make a big difference.

The Results: This was a little too much for me! It was definitely cold, but again, didn’t last long. It would likely give you enough time lower your body temperature, making for a comfortable night’s sleep.

And, making sure your ceiling fan is spinning counter-clockwise can help blow cool air downwards. You will want it spinning the opposite direction during the winter months.

The Results: Turns out, I was unaware of this rule! After switching up the fan in our bedroom, you can instantly feel the difference. Definitely check your fans to make sure you are getting all the air you can!

