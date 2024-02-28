BBB releases tips on avoiding scams from bad contractors after Tuesday storm

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Parts of West Michigan are picking up the pieces after Tuesday night’s storm. Natural disasters are often followed by scams that prey on those who are trying to put the storm damage behind them.

FOX 17 reached out to the Better Business Bureau (BBB) on how to avoid becoming a victim when hiring contractors.

First, the BBB says it’s important to reach out to your insurer. Ask about policy details and the specific requirements needed to file a claim. Hold on to all receipts for expenses your policy covers. Furthermore, ask the insurance agent if they have contractors they recommend.

Before you hire a contractor, research the company first. Ensure they have a working address and phone number. The BBB recommends visiting their website to see if complaints have been filed against the company.

Don’t hire contractors with invalid licenses. The BBB notes most tree companies don’t need to be licensed by the state but other repair companies do (e.g. roofers). Visit the Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs’ webpage to verify a builder’s licensing status.

Be skeptical if contractors entice you with “good deals” that only apply if you immediately hire them. The BBB advises homeowners to refrain from making hasty decisions.

Request bids from at least three companies. The BBB says low-priced bids may not yield high-quality work. Ask for references from at least three similarly priced projects.

Obtain a written contract and make sure all promises discussed are reflected in its terms. Look for price, work details and project dates, the BBB says. Ask for a signed copy of the contract before the project starts.

Lastly, the BBB urges not to pay the full price for repairs up front. Stay away from contractors who won’t do the work otherwise. It is normal for contractors to request down payment for necessary materials but the full amount should not be paid until the project is finished and the customer is pleased. Avoid paying with cash; use credit cards instead.

