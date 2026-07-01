BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Battle Creek's Field of Flight is welcoming thousands of visitors despite temperatures expected to climb into the 90s during the five-day event featuring air shows, hot air balloons and fireworks.

Safety Precautions for Extreme Heat

Sandy Sinkler, who has volunteered at Field of Flight for nearly 30 years, says organizers are taking extra precautions for the heat.

"Once it gets going and you just look out here, it's just going to be so full of people just enjoying the magic, and I know we're concerned about the heat," but there are ways to beat the heat, Sinkler said.

Event organizers encourage visitors to bring coolers, chairs and umbrellas. They also recommend wearing light-colored, loose-fitting clothing and staying hydrated.

Massive Crowds Expected

The event typically welcomes around 140,000 people over its five-day run, according to Executive Director Barbara Haluszka, who has led the event for most of its 47-year history.

"We usually end up with around 130- to 140,000 so it's a lot over the whole time frame," Haluszka said.

Medical Support on Site

Preparing for crowds that size means ensuring help is readily available, especially during extreme heat.

"We have a field hospital, Bronson and Life Care are here. Our fire department is up staffed with more people to help out with any type of dehydration or overheating," Haluszka said.

The first aid tent is located near the carnival grounds by the main entrance, with additional staff throughout the event grounds. Golf carts with radios will also be available to help transport people who need assistance.

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Battle Creek Field of Flight prepares for heat wave as event draws thousands

America's 250th Birthday Celebration

This year's event celebrates America's 250th birthday with special red-, white- and blue-themed activities. The first 900 children attending Wednesday's Kids Day will receive commemorative gift bags, and hot air balloon pilots will compete for prize money in a best-decorated contest on July 4th.

From Balloons to Aviation Spectacle

The event has grown significantly from its origins as just a hot air balloon festival. This year features six of the 10 U.S. pilots who will represent America in competition in Poland.

"It used to be just hot air balloons, and I'm not demeaning our hot air balloons, because that's what gave us our start," Haluszka said. "It's pretty cool that we've got six out of the 10 that are right here in Battle Creek this week."

The event features live music, fireworks, world-class aviation performances including the U.S. Air Force F-35A Demonstration Team, carnival rides and food vendors.

"We love the fans so much, that's what you know it's all about, and we just want to make sure that everybody is safe and taken care of," Sinkler said.

Event Details

Field of Flight runs through Sunday night at Battle Creek Executive Airport. Admission ranges from $5 to $15 depending on the day, with parking at $5. Military personnel and one guest receive free admission Sunday for Military Appreciation Day.

More information about tickets and the full schedule is available here.

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