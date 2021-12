MIDDLEVILLE, Mich. — High winds in West Michigan have caused damage to the roof of Thornapple Kellogg High School, according to the district's interim superintendent.

In a brief statement sent to media, the interim superintendent said the competition gym roof was lifted away from the structure.

Contractors will be coming out to the school Sunday (Dec. 12) to assess the damage and make repairs.

The school is expected to announce when the roof has been repaired.

