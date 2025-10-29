Police: Video of father & son with a weapon behind Barry County school closure

WOODLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A video posted to social media that showed a father and son suggesting the teen would take a weapon to a West Michigan school prompted the closure of an entire district on Wednesday, according to investigators.

Lakewood Public Schools, which sits near Lake Odessa, canceled classes after the alleged threat was discovered Tuesday night.

Around 11 p.m. a staff member from the district saw the video on Snapchat and reported it to the Superintendent, who reached out to law enforcement.

In the video, a 40-year-old man from Holt and his 17-year-old son, who lives in Sunfield Township, showed off a weapon and hinted the teen would take it to his school to cause harm, according to Michigan State Police.

Troopers connected with the pair and interviewed them. Detectives also carried out a search warrant on the man's home, seizing weapons and electronic devices.

At this point investigators say they cannot determine if the teen intended to carry out the threat of violence or if the video was the result of poor decision-making.

The man and his son are not in custody and remain cooperative with investigators, according to state police.

“Staging or sharing videos that show weapons or suggest harming others is dangerous and irresponsible. It puts people at risk and can lead to real-world injury, legal consequences, and permanent harm to your reputation,” said Lt. Rene Gonzalez with the Michigan State Police.

