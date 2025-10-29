Lakewood Public Schools close for a day due to threats

BARRY COUNTY, Mich. — Michigan State Police say Lakewood Public Schools in Barry County will be closed Wednesday, October 29 due to threats made at the school. State Troopers from the Lansing post are working to identify the people involved in the threat.

School Closing: Lakewood Public Schools in Barry County will be closed today due to an alleged threat made towards the school. Troopers from the MSP Lansing post are currently working the investigation and have identified those involved. In an abundance of caution the Lakewood… pic.twitter.com/CYbxaGZjuS — MSP First District (@MSPFirstDist) October 29, 2025

In an abundance of caution for the safety of students, the Lakewood Schools Superintendent has closed all schools for the day. Michigan State Police say the threat does not appear to be aimed at the public.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube