Lakewood Public Schools close for a day due to threats

BARRY COUNTY, Mich. — Michigan State Police say Lakewood Public Schools in Barry County will be closed Wednesday, October 29 due to threats made at the school. State Troopers from the Lansing post are working to identify the people involved in the threat.

In an abundance of caution for the safety of students, the Lakewood Schools Superintendent has closed all schools for the day. Michigan State Police say the threat does not appear to be aimed at the public.

