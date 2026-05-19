WOODLAND, Mich. — Parents whose children were sheltering inside Lakewood Early Childhood Center when Monday's storm ripped off part of the roof say they're grateful for how school staff handled the emergency.

The school activated shelter-in-place at 2:27 p.m. Monday following emergency sirens in Woodland that were triggered by severe thunderstorm warnings and high winds, according to a letter sent to families by Superintendent Jodi Duits.

At 2:55 p.m., the administration office near the rear of the building was compromised when "exceptionally high winds" blew off a portion of the roof, Duits wrote. School buses en route for dismissal were pulled off the road for shelter at 3:15 p.m.



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Parents praise staff after storm rips off roof at Woodland childhood center

All children and staff remained safe during the incident, with no injuries reported.

Emily Flessner, whose 7-year-old daughter was inside during the storm, said her child described a calm scene inside the building.

"They were coloring, they had popsicles, they were safe, they were together," Flessner said.

Flessner said her daughter didn't realize the extent of the damage until they drove by the building after dismissal.

"It wasn't until we left and I drove by and showed her that she realized the extent of what had happened," she said. "Lakewood did an amazing job following protocol, keeping all of the kids safe."



Parent Dulecia Vela said she was nervous after receiving the alert because conditions at her home weren't as severe.

"I was kind of nervous, because here at my house it wasn't really super bad," Vela said.

Vela said she wasn't able to contact her child until he got off the bus around 4:30 p.m.

"About 4:30 he got off the bus, and he came out happy as can be. He ran off the bus, 'mom guess what?'" she said.

VIDEO: A first look at storm damage at early childhood learning center

Roof blown off Early Childhood Center, superintendent says it can no longer 'safely serve students'

"We are incredibly grateful for the swift action of our team and the cooperation of our school family, ensuring that the safety of our youngest learners remained our absolute priority throughout the situation," Duits wrote.

This marks the second time the building has suffered roof damage from high winds. A similar incident occurred in a different part of the building in 2017, according to Duits' letter.

The Early Childhood Center was already scheduled to close permanently as part of the district's "streamlining plan" due to the building's inability to safely serve students, Duits wrote. Monday's damage reinforced that decision, with the west entrance to the administration offices now deemed unsafe.

The Early Childhood Center remained closed Tuesday, with students not reporting to school. Lakewood Elementary School was unaffected by the storm, while Lakewood Middle School and High School both lost power.

The district is assessing Monday's damage and will provide updates as officials work to secure the grounds, according to the superintendent's letter.

Barry County Emergency Management is encouraging residents to have multiple ways to receive weather alerts, including weather radios, phone apps and local media.

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